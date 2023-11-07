Adams (knee) is set to undergo surgery on his right knee Wednesday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Adams is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. The surgery will remedy instability in Adams' knee following what was initially diagnosed as a PCL strain. Memphis has limped to a 1-6 record without Adams thus far.
