Adams (knee) was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets in exchange for Victor Oladipo and three second-round picks Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Adams underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee in November, and it appears as though he'll be in a different uniform when he returns to the court during the 2024-25 season. The 30-year-old is a productive player when healthy and would be a solid veteran presence in Houston's frontcourt if he suits up for the team next season.