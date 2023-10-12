Adams (rest) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Adams was rested in the preseason opener, but he will get the nod here in place of Xavier Tillman. Even though Tillman can produce when given the chance, Adams is likely to remain the starter once the 2023-24 season starts.
