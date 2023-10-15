Adams isn't starting Sunday's preseason game against the Heat.
Adams hasn't been ruled out yet, but it looks like the veteran will get another night off. Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama will start in the frontcourt for Memphis on Sunday.
