Teague supplied 27 points (12-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 37 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 117-105 loss to Santa Cruz.

Teague launched a season-high 23 field goals in this one, as he continues to impress while stepping into a greater role with the Hustle. Over the past four games, Teague has amassed 98 points on 77 shots while contributing 30 assists as well. It's worth noting, though, that Teague's expanded role may not last for the rest of the season. The Hustle are rolling with a smaller squad after John Konchar, Yuta Watanabe and Josh Jackson all got recalled to the Grizzlies within the last week. With the threat of those players returning at any time, Teague's time in the spotlight could end quickly. Until then, though, he'll remain a nice fantasy asset due to his high-volume shooting and ability to distribute the ball.