Marquis Teague: Plays season-high 40 minutes
Teague recorded 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and three rebounds over 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-113 G League win over Rio Grande Valley.
Teague finished one assist shy of a double-double, which would have made it two in a row for the 26-year-old. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, Teague has recorded a total of 34 points (13-32 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 19 assists and four rebounds.
