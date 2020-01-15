Teague failed to score while collecting seven rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes during Monday's 122-92 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

This is the second time in the past six games Teague has been held scoreless, granted the 26-year-old tied his season low in minutes with 13 and attempted just three field goals. The lack of floor time resulted from the appearances of Bruno Caboclo and Marko Guduric, who were sent down by the Grizzlies to receive some work after seeing little time in the bigs as well as to fill some minutes for a currently beat-up Hustle squad. Teague is averaging 10.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds this season and figures to move back towards his average of 22.1 minutes per game once the team gets back on track in the health department, though it remains to be seen at what pace that will occur.