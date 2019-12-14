Teague registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-95 G League win over the Skyforce,

For the second night in a row, Teague went 11-for-17 from the field. The difference Wednesday was Teague's three-point shooting, going 3-for-6 (compared to his 0-for-2 effort last game) to drop a season-high 27 points. Josh Jackson (suspension) sat again Wednesday, which could be a reason for Teague's increase in work over the last two games. With Jackson returning for Saturday's game against the Legends, it's likely that he'll return to his role as a volume shooter and in turn take back a few more opportunities Teague benefitted from during the two-game suspension.