Marquis Teague: Scores 24 in win
Teague finished with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 G League win over the Blue.
Teague has now posted five consecutive games of 20 points or higher while stepping into his new starting role with the Hustle. Over those five games, he's averaged 35.6 minutes while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. He'll continue to enjoy his expanded role until the two-way players start to return rom their stints in the NBA.
