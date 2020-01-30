Teague posted 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 G League win over the Legends.

With Yuta Watanabe, John Konchar and Josh Jackson all being recalled to the Grizzlies recently, Teague has found himself in a starting role over the past two contests, registering 22 and 24 points in those games. It's unclear how long he may see this level of usage, as those three recalled players could return at any point. In the meantime, Teague will try to continue making the most of his opportunity.