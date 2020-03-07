Marquis Teague: Drops 23 points in win
Teague collected 23 points (8-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 G League loss to the Blue.
With a number of the Hustle's top contributors seeing extended time in the pros with the Grizzlies, Teague has continued to find success in the G League. Over his past five games, the 27-year-old is averaging 18.8 points on 37-for-19 shooting. Even though his efficiency hasn't been great, the rate at which he's shooting has allowed him to put up solid numbers. He figures to remain a top contributor for the Hustle while Yuta Watanabe, Jarrod Uthoff, John Konchar and Josh Jackson spend time in the pros.
