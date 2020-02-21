Pacers' T.J. Warren: Available Friday
Warren (back) is available for Friday's contest against the Knicks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
While it is unclear what caused Warren's back soreness, the 26-year-old will not be forced to miss any games due to the injury. In his last game in an impressive win against the Bucks, Warren scored a season-high 35 points. The forward will look to have more of these performances as he returns from all-star break.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.