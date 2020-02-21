Pacers' T.J. Warren: Available Friday

Warren (back) is available for Friday's contest against the Knicks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While it is unclear what caused Warren's back soreness, the 26-year-old will not be forced to miss any games due to the injury. In his last game in an impressive win against the Bucks, Warren scored a season-high 35 points. The forward will look to have more of these performances as he returns from all-star break.