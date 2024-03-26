Warren became a free agent Tuesday after his second 10-day contract with the Timberwolves expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Warren has spent the past few weeks with Minnesota, averaging 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game over seven appearances. He fell out of the rotation in recent games, but if the Timberwolves hope to retain him after his second 10-day contract expired, they'll have to sign him to a rest-of-season contract.