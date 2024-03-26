The Timberwolves will sign Warren to a rest-of-season contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Warren's second 10-day contract with the Timberwolves expired Tuesday, but he'll remain with the club for the final few weeks of the season. He's averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game over his seven appearances with the team but hasn't appeared in either of the last two matchups.