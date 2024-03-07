Warren will be officially available to make his Minnesota debut against the Pacers on Thursday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Warren signed a 10-day contract with the Timberwolves on Wednesday, and he'll be available right away. Warren should see minutes off the bench, but he's not expected to play a prominent role in his first game with his new team.
