Samanic was called up from the G League and is available for Saturday's game against the Magic, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

LaMarcus Aldridge is out a second straight game with a right shoulder strain. Samanic has yet to play any NBA minutes, but he may see his first of those on the court with the former All-Star out again. Samanic has averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31 games for the Austin Spurs.