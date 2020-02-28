Spurs' Luka Samanic: Called up from G League
Samanic was called up from the G League and is available for Saturday's game against the Magic, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
LaMarcus Aldridge is out a second straight game with a right shoulder strain. Samanic has yet to play any NBA minutes, but he may see his first of those on the court with the former All-Star out again. Samanic has averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31 games for the Austin Spurs.
