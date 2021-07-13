The 76ers recently opened up trade conversations featuring Simmons with other teams and are seeking an "All-Star-caliber player in return," a source tells Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Philadelphia's interest in at least exploring the trade market for Simmons comes as little surprise after the 2016 No. 1 overall pick was a major disappointment during the team's seven-game series loss to the Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinal round. Though Simmons won't turn 25 until later this month, is a two-time All-Defensive first-team member and remains under contract through 2024-25, his skill set doesn't appear to mesh well with star center Joel Embiid, which has led Philadelphia to explore retooling its roster. According to Charania, interest in Simmons around the league remains robust, but it's unclear if a team is willing to surrender the type of compensation package the 76ers would be seeking in any potential trade.