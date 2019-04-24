76ers' Ben Simmons: Drops 15 to close out series

Simmons accumulated 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 27 minutes in Tuesday's Game 5 against Brooklyn.

Simmons shot 60 percent from the field and contributed across the board to close out the series with a 122-100 victory. The 22-year-old point guard got off to a slow start to the first round and was held to nine points in Game 1, but he bounced back with four consecutive performances of 13 points or more. Simmons and the Sixers will face off against Toronto in the next round.