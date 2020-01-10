76ers' Ben Simmons: Just misses another double-double

Simmons scored 19 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 109-98 win against the Celtics.

With the absence of star teammate Joel Embiid (finger), the 23-year-old guard became responsible for some of his offensive and defensive responsibilities, holding the ball more and even guarding big men as a point center. The third-year veteran both did and didn't provide to an extent, securing points and rebounds but failing to distribute assists. It may indicate how Embiid's injury and Simmons' new impending role has the potential to benefit or hurt the latter's fantasy value by padding success or disappointment.