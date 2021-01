Simmons is dealing with an undisclosed injury and coach Doc Rivers described his status as "a bit up in the air" ahead of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Simmons has some "knocks" which the 76ers failed to list on the injury report and that coach Rivers is surprisingly bringing up with an hour and half before tipoff. It's tough to know what to make of this situation, but Shake Milton would benefit if Simmons sits out.