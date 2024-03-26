Hield suffered an ankle injury during Monday's game against the Kings, and X-rays came back negative, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He had seven points (3-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes before exiting.

Hield was spotted heading for the locker room late in the fourth quarter, but after further evaluation, he appears to have avoided any structural damage. The team will likely see how he feels Tuesday morning before commenting further on his availability for Wednesday's clash against the Clippers.