Payne finished Thursday's 114-105 loss to Milwaukee with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 12 minutes.

Payne was efficient from the field and made the most of his limited 12-minute cameo, scoring in double digits for the fourth time across his last six appearances and missing just one of his six attempts from the field. Barring another injury to Tyrese Maxey or Kyle Lowry, Payne is not expected to return to the first unit soon, but he should be in line for solid minutes off the bench as long as De'Anthony Melton (back) remains out.