Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Melton (back) isn't close to playing, but the team is hopeful he can return at some point this season, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Melton hasn't played since Feb. 27 due to lumbar spine bone stress and remains without a clear return timetable. Nurse said there's a "very good" chance that Joel Embiid (knee) and Robert Covington (knee) return before the playoffs, but the coach's tone was less optimistic about Melton's future availability.