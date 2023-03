Melton will start Saturday's game against the Pacers, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With James Harden (rest) taking the night off, Melton will join the starting backcourt alongside Tyrese Maxey. In Melton's past five starts, he's averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 29.4 minutes.