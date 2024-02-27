Melton will be limited to 15-25 minutes of action in Tuesday's game against Boston, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Melton is joined by Kyle Lowry and Nicolas Batum on the same workload estimation, so Philadelphia's rotation is tough to evaluate at the moment. Melton looked sharp Sunday in his second game back from an extended absence, delivering 16 points in 18 minutes.
