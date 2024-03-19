Head coach Nick Nurse said Monday that he had no update on the status of Melton, who hasn't played since Feb. 27 due to lumbar spine bone stress, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Melton is scheduled to be re-evaluated later in the coming days once his two-week off-loading period concludes, but his return doesn't appear to be imminent. Nurse mentioned within the past two days that the other two 76ers players dealing with long-term injuries -- Joel Embiid (knee) and Robert Covington (knee) -- have resumed non-contact on-court work, so both are seemingly closer to playing than Melton at this point. With the growing likelihood that his absence will stretch into April, Melton isn't worth holding in the majority of redraft leagues.