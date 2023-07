Smart posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), nine assists, three steals and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-114 Summer League win over New Orleans.

Smart was efficient from the field and posted team highs in assists and rebounds. Across his first four matchups in Vegas, the undrafted product out of LSU averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 assists in 27.9 minutes per game, and Smart's performance Sunday will only boost those numbers.