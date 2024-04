Embiid went to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury during the second quarter of Friday's game against the Magic, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid exited the game after an awkward landing on his recently repaired left knee and immediately limped to the locker room for further evaluation. Paul Reed and Mo Bamba would shoulder the load at center if Embiid is unable to return.