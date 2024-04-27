Embiid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 4 versus the Knicks.

Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in this series so far, but he continues to push through his knee issue and his mild case of Bell's palsy that has affected his eye. During Thursday's Game 3 win, Embiid finished with 50 points (13-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 19-21 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 41 minutes.