Embiid is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to left foot soreness.

Embiid was considered a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to low back soreness, but he played through the issue and posted 42 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes. He was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report, he's in jeopardy of missing his first game since late November. The 28-year-old will presumably be monitored during pregame warmups before the 76ers determine his status.