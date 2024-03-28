Oubre ended with 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Clippers.

The 28-year-old forward very nearly played hero, but his layup attempt at the buzzer was blocked by Kawhi Leonard -- although the refs acknowledged after the game that Oubre was fouled on the play and should have gone to the line with a chance to win it. The double-double was his fourth of the season, with them of them coming since he rejoined the Sixers' starting five Mar. 8. Over his last 10 games, Oubre has averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.3 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks despite shooting 39.8 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent from beyond the arc.