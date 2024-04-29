Oubre ended Sunday's 97-92 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

Oubre had another strong offensive outing for Philadelphia in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying trio of threes while ending one point shy of the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Oubre has been a nice third option for the 76ers in the first-round series behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, tallying at least 15 points in two of the four games and surpassing the double-digit mark in three outings.