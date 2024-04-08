Oubre closed with 26 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 48 minutes during Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime win over the Spurs.

With Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (knee) and a handful of other 76ers sidelined, Oubre stepped up on offense once again, scoring at least 25 points for the third time in the last five games. Since moving into the starting lineup March 8, the 28-year-old forward has averaged 18.6 points, 6.4 boards, 2.5 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 16 contests.