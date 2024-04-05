Oubre posted 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two steals and one block over 41 minutes in Thursday's 109-105 win over Miami.

Oubre continued his recent hot stretch for Philadelphia by ending two points shy of the 20-point mark and coming up two rebounds shy of a double-double in a balanced outing in Thursday's victory. Oubre, who also swiped a team-high-tying pair of steals, has provided a nice lift offensively as of late, tallying at least 18 points and six rebounds in three straight contests.