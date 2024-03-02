Lowry contributed 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes during Friday's 121-114 victory over the Hornets.

Lowry made his first start since Jan. 17, and first one since joining Philadelphia, and he looked absolutely impressive, posting a double-double and making a huge impact on both ends of the court. He's averaging 8.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game since joining the 76ers, and it remains to be seen if he'll start against Dallas on Sunday considering how depleted the Sixers are in terms of depth.