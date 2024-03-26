Lowry closed Monday's 108-96 loss to the Kings with three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.

Lowry sat out the front end of the back-to-back for rest purposed and returned to the staring lineup against the Kings. The veteran has had some productive evenings with his new team, but his age is obviously showing. He isn't able to sustain consistent shot volume and leaves most of the ball-handling to Tyrese Maxey. De'Anthony Melton's (back) return will almost certainly end Lowry's tenure with the first unit.