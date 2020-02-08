76ers' Kyle O'Quinn: Upgraded to available
O'Quinn (personal) has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
With Joel Embiid (neck) and Al Horford (Achilles) both questionable, O'Quinn could end up seeing real action Sunday. More information on Embiid and Horford should arrive following morning shootaround or pregame activities.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.