O'Quinn signed a one-year contract Wednesday with Turkish club Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, EuroLeague.net reports.

O'Quinn will head overseas after spending the last eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.4 steals in 14.2 minutes per game over 472 appearances with the Magic, Knicks, Pacers and 76ers. The 30-year-old was unable to attract much interest from NBA teams in free agency this offseason, so he'll look to impress in Turkey with the hope of resurfacing stateside in 2021-22.