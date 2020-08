O'Quinn (not injury related) is available to play Wednesday against the Wizards after Tuesday's negative COVID-19 test, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

O'Quinn wasn't an every night player for the Sixers during the first portion of the regular season, and it doesn't seem likely that will change significantly in the bubble. In his 27 appearances, he's averaging 3.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.6 minutes.