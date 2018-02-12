Belinelli is expected to officially sign with the Sixers on Monday, but it's unclear if he'll be available for the evening's matchup with the Knicks, Philly.com reports.

Barring an unforeseen snag, Belinelli will officially complete his contract with the Sixers on Monday evening, but the Sixers may hold him out Monday in an effort to allow him to get acclimated with his new surroundings before jumping into game action. Whether Belinelli plays Monday against the Knicks or Wednesday against the Heat, he's expected to immediately step in as a three-point marksman off the bench. "[Defenses] can't really sit back and sag the way a lot of teams do at times," new teammate Robert Covington said. "Now, with Marco, he's going to space the floor. It's just like another JJ [Redick}." As a member of the Hawks this season, Belinelli appeared in 52 games and averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 made three-pointers per game.