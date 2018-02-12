76ers' Marco Belinelli: Status unclear for Monday
Belinelli is expected to officially sign with the Sixers on Monday, but it's unclear if he'll be available for the evening's matchup with the Knicks, Philly.com reports.
Barring an unforeseen snag, Belinelli will officially complete his contract with the Sixers on Monday evening, but the Sixers may hold him out Monday in an effort to allow him to get acclimated with his new surroundings before jumping into game action. Whether Belinelli plays Monday against the Knicks or Wednesday against the Heat, he's expected to immediately step in as a three-point marksman off the bench. "[Defenses] can't really sit back and sag the way a lot of teams do at times," new teammate Robert Covington said. "Now, with Marco, he's going to space the floor. It's just like another JJ [Redick}." As a member of the Hawks this season, Belinelli appeared in 52 games and averaged 11.4 points, 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 made three-pointers per game.
More News
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...