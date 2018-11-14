Fultz, due to the addition of Jimmy Butler, will come off the bench for the foreseeable future, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.

Fultz has started all 15 games this season in an attempt by coach Brett Brown to get him comfortable within the offense after missing 68 games during his rookie year. The addition of Butler changes the Sixers' on-court dynamics, so coach Brown will opt to bring Fultz off the bench as a ballhandler, rather than try to mesh him, Butler and Ben Simmons into the starting lineup. Despite losing his starting role, Fultz could still continue to see 24.3 minutes per game. In that time, he's averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals on 41.2 percent shooting.