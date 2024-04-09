Fultz will start Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

With Franz Wagner (ankle) sidelined, Fultz will move into the starting unit and operate as the point guard, moving Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris to the wings. Fultz is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game when deployed in a starting role this season.