Fultz isn't starting Friday's game against the 76ers.
Fultz drew starts in his last two appearances and averaged 12.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game. However, he'll come off the bench Friday since Gary Harris (foot) and Franz Wagner (ankle) have been cleared to return against Philadelphia.
