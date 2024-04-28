Fultz finished with 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 victory over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After totaling just one point (0-4 FG) in 19 minutes during the two losses in Cleveland, Fultz accumulated 23 points and six rebounds in 36 minutes during the two wins in Orlando. His ability to be a spark plug off the bench may play a vital role during the decisive Game 5 in Cleveland on Tuesday.