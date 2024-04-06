Fultz provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 124-115 loss to Charlotte.

Fultz logged at least 30 minutes for the first time in more than two months, an encouraging sign given his season thus far. While this could very well be a step in the right direction, fantasy managers would need to see him doing this for a prolonged period before adding him in standard formats. At this point, it is simply a wait-and-see situation.