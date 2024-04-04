Fultz racked up five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 15 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 win over the Pelicans.

Fultz managed just 15 minutes in the win, continuing to play as a depth piece in the backcourt. After dealing with a knee injury for much of the season, Fultz has been unable to maintain a steady role. The Magic have outperformed expectations and given they have been able to do it without Fultz on the floor, there is no reason to think his minutes will increase anytime soon.