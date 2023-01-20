Harrell ended Thursday's 105-95 win over the Trail Blazers with five points (2-3 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one steal across 15 minutes.

Harrell's 15 minutes of court time Thursday were the second-lowest among 76ers who played in the contest, yet it was the most time he has logged since he made a spot start and played 24 minutes against Detroit on Jan. 8. The veteran played well against Portland with six boards and a pair of defensive stats, but he failed to reach double-digit scoring for the sixth straight game. Of course, it's hard to post big scoring numbers while spending most of the contest on the bench, which seems to be Harrell's outlook moving forward while Joel Embiid remains healthy.