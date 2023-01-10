Harrell will appear off the bench Tuesday versus the Pistons.
Harrell's return to the bench seemed like an obvious change when it was announced that Joel Embiid (foot) would be back in action Tuesday. Harrell should also see downsizing in his workload to 10-15 per game moving forward.
