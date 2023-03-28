Harrell ended Monday's 116-111 loss to Denver with three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two rebounds across six minutes.

Harrell made it onto the court for just the third time in the past month, continuing what has been a rapid fall from grace. Barely a top 350 player for the season, Harrell's days of being fantasy relevant are well and truly behind him. It's hard to envisage a situation where he would ever play more than 15 minutes, making him a non-factor in basically every format moving forward.