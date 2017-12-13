76ers' T.J. McConnell: Cleared to play Tuesday

McConnell (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McConnell was considered a game-time call, but indicated a day ago that he expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, so this isn't overly surprising. After missing five of the last six games due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, the Sixers could keep a close eye on his minutes. That said, with Rob Covington (back) potentially out, the Sixers could use more three-guard lineups, which could mean more playing time for guys like McConnell and Jerryd Bayless.